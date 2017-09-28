DAB POD 1G PINEAPPLE KUSH

by Dabwoods
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Pineapple Kush, a dynamic hybrid strain, offers a harmonious blend of uplifting and mellowing effects, serving as a welcome reprieve for those seeking to unwind and destress. Its aroma is a distinct tropical symphony, evoking images of sun-soaked beaches and swaying palm trees, while its flavor profile tantalizes the palate with a fusion of pineapple and mint, accented by subtle hints of caramel sweetness. With each inhale, Pineapple Kush delivers a wave of relaxation that washes over the body and mind, gently melting away tension and inviting a sense of tranquility.

About this strain

Pineapple Kush is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Pineapple with Master Kush. Pineapple Kush produces cerebral effects accompanied by a light body sensation. The flavor of this strain has been described as a subtle and sweet pineapple taste with minty undertones. Growers say this strain grows in buds that are brown, green, and covered with amber crystals. Medical marijuana patients choose Pineapple Kush to relieve symptoms associated with headaches, muscle spasms, stress and PTSD.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Dabwoods
Dabwoods
Shop products
Dabwoods is a lifestyle company dedicated to uplifting, inspiring and empowering the cannabis community. Our unique value proposition lies in creating high quality products with deep cultural relevance that acts as a catalyst for creativity amongst our customers. We are on a mission to cultivate and nurture an environment of positive energy by providing exceptional goods and services that help people unlock their potential – all while maintaining responsible consumption practices. Our vision is to become the leading lifestyle brand synonymous with empowerment, creativity, innovation, connection and health & wellbeing within the cannabis space.
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.