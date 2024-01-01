Strawnana, true to its name, is a hybrid strain that embodies the delightful essence of two beloved fruits: strawberries and bananas. Its aromatic profile mirrors this fruity duo, offering a tantalizing blend of scents that evoke images of sun-ripened berries and creamy bananas. Beyond its exquisite flavor, Strawnana delivers a harmonious balance of effects, seamlessly blending the calming embrace of a tranquil mind with the invigorating energy that revitalizes the body. This perfect equilibrium makes it a cherished choice for enthusiasts seeking both relaxation and vitality in one satisfying experience.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Dabwoods is a lifestyle company dedicated to uplifting, inspiring and empowering the cannabis community. Our unique value proposition lies in creating high quality products with deep cultural relevance that acts as a catalyst for creativity amongst our customers. We are on a mission to cultivate and nurture an environment of positive energy by providing exceptional goods and services that help people unlock their potential – all while maintaining responsible consumption practices. Our vision is to become the leading lifestyle brand synonymous with empowerment, creativity, innovation, connection and health & wellbeing within the cannabis space.