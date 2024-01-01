STARTER KIT 1G BISCOTTI

by Dabwoods
Hybrid THC 20%
Strain rating:

About this product

Biscotti, an indulgent indica strain, earns its name with a flavor reminiscent of freshly baked cookies, its sweetness evoking visions of sugary delights. Its aroma is a tantalizing blend of gassy diesel notes, tinged with a subtle spice, creating an olfactory experience that intrigues the senses. Renowned for its calming effects, Biscotti gently soothes the mind and body, preparing users for a restful night's sleep. *Each kit includes a Dabwoods battery, USB type C charging cable, and pod, ensuring a convenient and complete experience.

About this strain

Biscotti is a potent indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain reportedly made by crossing Gelato 25 with Sour Florida OG. Others report that Biscotti is Motorbreath x G41. This strain produces a cerebral high that leave consumers feeling relaxed, creative, and buzzy from head-to-toe. The effects of Biscotti are known to creep up on consumers, so it's best to take it slow with this strain. In terms of flavor, Biscotti tastes like sweet cookies with undertones of diesel. With a THC level of 21%, medical marijuana patients turn to this strain to relieve symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. The striking trichome coverage of this strain gives it top shelf appeal. Biscotti was originally bred by Cookies Farms. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

Dabwoods

Logo for the brand Dabwoods
Dabwoods
Shop products
Dabwoods is a lifestyle company dedicated to uplifting, inspiring and empowering the cannabis community. Our unique value proposition lies in creating high quality products with deep cultural relevance that acts as a catalyst for creativity amongst our customers. We are on a mission to cultivate and nurture an environment of positive energy by providing exceptional goods and services that help people unlock their potential – all while maintaining responsible consumption practices. Our vision is to become the leading lifestyle brand synonymous with empowerment, creativity, innovation, connection and health & wellbeing within the cannabis space.
