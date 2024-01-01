Moonwalker Purps, an indica strain, enchants with its robust earthy aroma that captivates the senses from the first whiff. Its flavor profile offers a delightful journey, starting with the sweetness of candy grape and culminating in a lingering gassy finish that leaves a lasting impression on the palate. This strain's effects are as profound as its aroma and taste, inducing a deep sense of relaxation that can gently transition into drowsiness, making it an ideal choice for unwinding after a long day or preparing for a restful night's sleep.
Dabwoods is a lifestyle company dedicated to uplifting, inspiring and empowering the cannabis community. Our unique value proposition lies in creating high quality products with deep cultural relevance that acts as a catalyst for creativity amongst our customers. We are on a mission to cultivate and nurture an environment of positive energy by providing exceptional goods and services that help people unlock their potential – all while maintaining responsible consumption practices. Our vision is to become the leading lifestyle brand synonymous with empowerment, creativity, innovation, connection and health & wellbeing within the cannabis space.