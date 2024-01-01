Enter the enchanting realm of Strawnana, a hybrid strain that beckons with its aromatic symphony, evoking the luscious essence of the beloved fruit duo: strawberries and bananas. With each inhalation, its fragrance envelops the senses, a tantalizing blend that transports you to sun-kissed orchards, where the sweetness of ripe berries mingles with the creamy allure of tropical bananas. But Strawnana is more than just a sensory delight; it's a masterful equilibrium of effects, seamlessly balancing the tranquility of a calm mind with the invigorating energy that revitalizes the body, offering a harmonious journey into blissful equilibrium.
Dabwoods is a lifestyle company dedicated to uplifting, inspiring and empowering the cannabis community. Our unique value proposition lies in creating high quality products with deep cultural relevance that acts as a catalyst for creativity amongst our customers. We are on a mission to cultivate and nurture an environment of positive energy by providing exceptional goods and services that help people unlock their potential – all while maintaining responsible consumption practices. Our vision is to become the leading lifestyle brand synonymous with empowerment, creativity, innovation, connection and health & wellbeing within the cannabis space.