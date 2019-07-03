Dank Brothers
Kush Hemp
Strain rating:
HybridTHC —CBD 14%
Kush Hemp effects
Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Focused
50% of people report feeling focused
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
ADD/ADHD
50% of people say it helps with add/adhd
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Eye pressure
25% of people say it helps with eye pressure
