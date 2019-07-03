Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Dank Brothers

Dank Brothers

Kush Hemp

Strain rating:
HybridTHC CBD 14%

Kush Hemp effects

Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Focused
50% of people report feeling focused
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
ADD/ADHD
50% of people say it helps with add/adhd
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Eye pressure
25% of people say it helps with eye pressure
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!