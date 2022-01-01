About this product
King Louie could make you sleepy, relaxed, and hungry. Which is best after those long days at work. Would recommend just staying home and relaxing with this one.
A crossing of OG Kush and LA Confidential create the indica strain King Louis. Taste is piney and the effects are relaxed, sleepy, and happy.
Strain: King Louie
Flavors: Earthy, Skunky, Fruity
Description: Disposable 1 gram vape pen
Serving Size: 10 to 20 mg
Servings per Disposable: 250-300 hits
Ingredients: Delta 10 distillate and botanical terpenes
Battery Capacity: Rechargeable 900mah lithium-ion
Type: Distillate
Amount of Extract: 1 gram
∆8THC Content: 0.09%
Natural Terpenes: Carene, Pinene, Myrcene, Limonene, Caryophyllene
About this brand
DankLite
First and foremost, we are cannabinoid enthusiasts. We love the products we make and wouldn’t dare produce a product that we aren’t proud of. We started our business in 2018 and have grown by leaps and bounds since.
- Made in the USA, Baby!
100% of our plants are all grown in Colorado or Oregon by the most reputable and sustainable farms. We visit our farms and have awesome relationships with them. Quality matters to us.
- It's really made by Us
We manufacture everything here in our Denver, Colorado facility. Nothing is outsourced. We make our own formulations and control every aspect of manufacturing. We are perfectionists about the new flavors and infusions we create. All products are tested and certified by independent ISO 17025 accredited testing facilities. We test every product for potency, pesticides, heavy metals, microbials, and mycotoxins.
- We're serious about what we do
We've built a 20,000 sf facility in Denver with a state of the art clean room and manufacturing process to ensure no contaminants are in the Danklite products you enjoy. We pick, pack, and ship everything from our facility so you receive your order directly from us.
