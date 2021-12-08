About this product
You’re probably thinking “Why Peanut Butter Breath ?” Let’s just say this strain can build an appetite. It also provides relaxation giving a body high sensation, and at the same time a lift in your mood.
A cross of a sativa Do-Si-Dos and Indica Mendo Breath create the strain Peanut Butter Breath. The effects are possibly a body high, also cerebral. Can also increase your appetite, relaxation, and lift your mood.
Strain: Peanut Butter Breath
Effects: Cerebral high making you happy and ready for a snack
Flavors: Earthy and nutty
Description: Disposable 1 gram vape pen
Serving Size: 10 to 20 mg
Servings per Disposable: 250-300 hits
Ingredients: THC-P distillate and botanical terpenes
Battery Capacity: Rechargeable 900mah lithium-ion
Type: Distillate
Amount of Extract: 1 gram
∆8THC Content: 0.09%
Natural Terpenes: Beta Caryophyllene, D-Limonene, Bisabolene, Linalool, Humulene
About this strain
Peanut Butter Breath, also known as "Peanut Butter" and "Peanut Breath," is a hybrid marijuana strain known for its sedating effects. Crossed with Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath, Peanut Butter Breath has a unique nutty and earthy terpene profile when smoked. Beyond the terps, this strain will bring you down into a quality state of chill and relaxation. Originally from ThugPug Genetics, Peanut Butter Breath is very popular and there are many Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath crosses out there—breeders Clout King have one called “Peanut Butter Cup.”
Peanut Butter Breath effects
Reported by real people like you
224 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
13% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
8% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
DankLite
First and foremost, we are cannabinoid enthusiasts. We love the products we make and wouldn’t dare produce a product that we aren’t proud of. We started our business in 2018 and have grown by leaps and bounds since.
- Made in the USA, Baby!
100% of our plants are all grown in Colorado or Oregon by the most reputable and sustainable farms. We visit our farms and have awesome relationships with them. Quality matters to us.
- It's really made by Us
We manufacture everything here in our Denver, Colorado facility. Nothing is outsourced. We make our own formulations and control every aspect of manufacturing. We are perfectionists about the new flavors and infusions we create. All products are tested and certified by independent ISO 17025 accredited testing facilities. We test every product for potency, pesticides, heavy metals, microbials, and mycotoxins.
- We're serious about what we do
We've built a 20,000 sf facility in Denver with a state of the art clean room and manufacturing process to ensure no contaminants are in the Danklite products you enjoy. We pick, pack, and ship everything from our facility so you receive your order directly from us.
