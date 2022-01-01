About this product
Trying to exhale stress and inhale relaxation? Zaza is exactly that, as you puff on Zaza the body high can enliven your mood which eventually increases your appetite. Great strain to relax, chill, and eat to.
A cross of indica-dominant hybrids Blue Dream, and Rare Dankness, create the Zaza strain. The mixture creates a possible body high that is laboriously sedative. A great strain for relaxation, an enlivened mood, and increase in appetite.
Strain: ZAZA
Effects: Head high| bursts of energy| body high
Flavors: Citrus, lime, pine, sour
Description: 1 gram vape cartridge
Serving Size: 10 to 20 mg
Servings per Disposable: 250-300 hits
Ingredients: THC-P distillate and botanical terpenes
Type: Distillate
Amount of Extract: 1 gram
∆8THC Content: 0.09%
Natural Terpenes: Linalool, Pinene, Limonene, and Myrcene
About this brand
DankLite
First and foremost, we are cannabinoid enthusiasts. We love the products we make and wouldn’t dare produce a product that we aren’t proud of. We started our business in 2018 and have grown by leaps and bounds since.
- Made in the USA, Baby!
100% of our plants are all grown in Colorado or Oregon by the most reputable and sustainable farms. We visit our farms and have awesome relationships with them. Quality matters to us.
- It's really made by Us
We manufacture everything here in our Denver, Colorado facility. Nothing is outsourced. We make our own formulations and control every aspect of manufacturing. We are perfectionists about the new flavors and infusions we create. All products are tested and certified by independent ISO 17025 accredited testing facilities. We test every product for potency, pesticides, heavy metals, microbials, and mycotoxins.
- We're serious about what we do
We've built a 20,000 sf facility in Denver with a state of the art clean room and manufacturing process to ensure no contaminants are in the Danklite products you enjoy. We pick, pack, and ship everything from our facility so you receive your order directly from us.
