About this product

Enjoy zesty relief when you smoke on the fragrant flavors of Darwin Brands Sweet Citrus Darwin Cartridge. The master extractors in the Darwin Brands labs are pleased to add a potent blend of Sweet Citrus to the Evolution Series. Each cartridge contains 500mg of cannabinoid relief which is neither tame nor tenacious. Designed for more experienced patrons, Darwin Brands Sweet Citrus Darwin Cartridge offers up consistently balanced flavors with every drag of award-winning cannabis extract oil.