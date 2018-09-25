About this strain
Blueberry Cheesecake, also known as "Blue Cheesecake," is a hybrid marijuana strain. With a smell distinctly of blueberry cheesecake, this strain was bred from Blueberry and Cheese. According to growers, Blue Cheesecake flowers into lime green and dark violet buds with orange hairs and a large coat of crystals. The effects of Blueberry Cheesecake will make you feel happy, relaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help symptoms associated with stress, pain, and anxiety.
Blueberry Cheesecake effects
Reported by real people like you
203 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
