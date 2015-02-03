Pineapple Purps is a sativa-dominant strain that is rarely found but always cherished by those looking for strains with a high THCV cannabinoid profile. THCV, a compound known to block panic attacks, reduce Parkinson’s tremors, and suppress the appetite, is typically only found in trace amounts in most cannabis, but Pineapple Purps is a special variety that can express a THC:THCV ratio of 3:1. This strain is highly psychoactive and energetic, but its effects generally won’t last as long as low-THCV varieties.