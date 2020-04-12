Dawg Star
Rainbow Chip Pre-Roll 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 26%CBD —
Rainbow Chip effects
Reported by real people like you
21 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
42% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
33% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
33% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
9% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
9% of people say it helps with anxiety
Nausea
4% of people say it helps with nausea
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!