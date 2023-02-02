Daily Smokes are your everyday carry. Affordable quality that's an easy pick-up for regularly smoking enthusiasts on any budget. GMO + Durban Poison | 7 x .5g Pre-rolls | Daily Smokes are your everyday carry. Affordable quality that's an easy pick-up for regularly smoking enthusiasts on any budget.
You never forget your first high. Every time you spark up, good times and great memories bubble up to the surface — from countless joints passed around with friends to packing your very first personal bowl. Happiness comes to us most often when we set aside time for ourselves & our loved ones, and cannabis helps us truly savor those unforgettable moments.
That’s why the best memories are made on Daze Off.