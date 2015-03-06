About this product
Deep Creek Gardens | THC: 27.42% CBD: 0.1%
About this strain
Ice Queen is a hybrid strain that crosses White Widow and Cinderella 99 in a sativa-heavy blend fit for royalty. Its light, loose buds are powdered with frost-like resin that blankets the buds like fresh snowfall. One whiff of Ice Queen fills your nose with a sweet bouquet of lavender and rose aromas accented by subtle pepper notes. Another variety of Ice Queen was once bred by No Mercy Seeds, who combined Master Ice and Valley Queen; however, you may find this rendition harder to come by in today’s market.
Ice Queen effects
Reported by real people like you
38 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
71% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
68% of people report feeling uplifted
Creative
55% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
36% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
36% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
