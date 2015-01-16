About this product
Our Sugar Black Rose (DS27) is, without doubt, one of the tastiest Indicas we have ever laid our hands on. It is the result of crossing Critical Mass with our highly-prized 1998 Black Domina mother. This variety is the best example of the Domina phenotype and the most highly valued by lovers of this strain. Indoors, this can be a short, compact plant though, if given sufficient space, it can also develop considerably with abundant lateral branches.
Outdoors, in large pots or directly in the ground, it can get very tall and, above all, it can develop very large secondary branches, making it a wide, round plant. Because of this, this is a very discreet plant but also produces very good yields. The buds have a sweet, fruity fragrance like orange or other sweet citrus fruits.
The taste is like mature grapes and flowers with a touch of skunk that is really interesting. When we exhale the smoke or vapour, we may detect an aftertaste that is slightly spicy yet sweet. The effect of Sugar Black Rose (DS27) is instantaneous and very longlasting. Almost narcotic, it’ll soon put you in a deeply relaxed state. Very suitable for medicinal usage and for indica lovers in general as it also causes mild cerebral stimulation.
About this strain
Sugar Black Rose, also known as "Black Sugar Rose," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Critical Mass with Black Domina. Sugar Black Rose has a sweet taste with hints of fruit and fresh flowers. The aroma takes on a pungent, earthy musk that resembles exotic hash imported from overseas, and brings with it a relaxing body buzz that helps keep nausea, anxiety, and muscle pains at bay. Sugar Black Rose was originally bred by Delicious Seeds.
Sugar Black Rose effects
Reported by real people like you
170 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
81% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
42% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
36% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
29% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Delicious Seeds
We are just passionate about this herb with ancestral use. We investigate new crosses and combinations, both in effect, flavor and aroma 💜🌱 #LifeIsDelicious