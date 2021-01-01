About this product

1 gram cartridge refill for the Delta Vape 2.0 battery.



5:1 CBD - THC ratio, this oil is designed to give you all the medicinal properties of cannabis with little psychoactive agents. This mixture is perfect for those who want to feel calm but clear-headed.



This cartridge is 510 threaded joint and is compatible with most vape mods. Simply, screw onto your Delta Vape 2.0 and you are ready for your next adventure.