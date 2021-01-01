About this product

The Balance Delta 8 THC Tincture provides an elevation of the senses accompanied by calm undertones; this tincture is just what you need to stay balanced throughout your day. For a little something extra, this tincture has tropical notes of passion fruit sure to make you smile all day.



Suggested Use: Consume 1/2 of 1 dropper to establish individual tolerance. Increase dose in increments to achieve desired effect.



Ingredients: Natural Hemp Extract, Terpenes, MCT Oil, Hempseed Oil, Myrcene, Caryophyllene and Terpineol.