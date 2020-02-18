About this product

Wedding Cake is a well-known hybrid that is Indica dominant. Created by crossing Triangle Kush and Animal Cookies, Wedding Cake is a rich indulgence for those hard, long days. Senses of calm and easy for both mind and body, Wedding cake will be your next go-to when you just need a little peace and quiet.



ADDITIONAL PRODUCT INFORMATION

• Rechargeable

• NOT Refillable

• 280 mAh

• No Light when plugged into charger = fully charged

• White light while charging = still charging

• Red light = needs to be charged

• White light while in use = working/activated