Wedding Cake is a well-known hybrid that is Indica dominant. Created by crossing Triangle Kush and Animal Cookies, Wedding Cake is a rich indulgence for those hard, long days. Senses of calm and easy for both mind and body, Wedding cake will be your next go-to when you just need a little peace and quiet.
• Rechargeable
• NOT Refillable
• 280 mAh
• No Light when plugged into charger = fully charged
• White light while charging = still charging
• Red light = needs to be charged
• White light while in use = working/activated
Wedding Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
1,338 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
