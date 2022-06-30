It’s time to experience the upgrade you’ve been waiting for… We’ve completely upgraded our disposables with a much stronger formulation featuring super potent Live Resin and loaded with 2-grams of your favorite cannabinoid blends! 🔥



This Blueberry Skunk Disposable features a 2-gram disposable device infused with premium Live Resin and featuring a proprietary blend of THCh, THCjd, THCP, Delta 8 THC, and Delta 10 THC.



This strain has a strong blueberry flavor and scent with subtle undertones of a skunky aroma. Blueberry Skunk’s buzz is usually known for making eyes droopy and embodies the Indica side that derives from its Hybrid properties. The strong, full-bodied blueberry taste makes this strain very desirable for anyone wanting a sweet and satisfying flavor! Seriously, you’ll be amazed how these are the best-tasting, strongest disposables that we’ve ever made!