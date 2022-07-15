Our Caribbean Cool Live Resin Delta 9 THC Gummies are Hemp derived using less than 0.3% of Live Resin Delta 9 THC. We use just enough Delta 9 THC in order to produce that familiar feeling that you’ll love and enjoy. Also, our Caribbean Cool Gummies feature 10mg of Delta 9 THC per piece which total 250mg per jar.



These gummies have an amazing flavor of sweet orange citrus, pineapple, and other tropical flavors. However, you will want to pace yourself because these hard to resist Delta 9 THC edibles can pack a punch.