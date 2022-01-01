Delta Etrax introduces our Guavaberry Fruit Premium Delta 9 THC Gummies! These Guavaberry Fruit Gummies are bursting with a fruity, balanced flavor that will have you feeling cerebral all while offering a nice body high! Also, these 6-gram gummies feature 10mg of hemp-derived Delta-9 THC which means that our gummies are a fully legal hemp product under the 2018 Hemp Farm Bill as they contain 0.25% delta-9-THC.



Consume 1/2 of one gummy to start to establish individual tolerance. Increase dose in increments to reach the desired effect.