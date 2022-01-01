About this product
Delta Etrax introduces our Guavaberry Fruit Premium Delta 9 THC Gummies! These Guavaberry Fruit Gummies are bursting with a fruity, balanced flavor that will have you feeling cerebral all while offering a nice body high! Also, these 6-gram gummies feature 10mg of hemp-derived Delta-9 THC which means that our gummies are a fully legal hemp product under the 2018 Hemp Farm Bill as they contain 0.25% delta-9-THC.
Consume 1/2 of one gummy to start to establish individual tolerance. Increase dose in increments to reach the desired effect.
Delta Extrax
At Delta Extrax, we strive to create the products from the best Hemp products. Our hope is that our THC allow you to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle. We offer all natural - plant based - Hemp derived products that feature different blends of cannabinoids.