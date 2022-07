Our Lemon Lime Delta 8 THC Gummies 2,000mg are Hemp derived at 100mg of Delta 8 per gummy. There 20 Delta 8 THC gummy pieces per jar which is a total of 2,000mg.



These are perfect for use at any time of day. Take a gummy before bed or eat one to get your morning started for the ultimate addition to any day. Also, our Lemon Lime Delta 8 Gummies have an exquisite taste of sweet lemon and lime. The sweet citrus combo will have you coming back for more every time.