Our Sour Strawberry Live Resin Delta 9 THC Gummies are Hemp derived using less than 0.3% of Live Resin Delta 9 THC. We use just enough Delta 9 THC in order to produce that familiar feeling that you’ll love and enjoy. Also, our Sour Strawberry Live Resin Gummies feature 10mg of Delta 9 THC per piece which total 250mg per jar.



These gummies are packed with sweet and sour flavors that have an amazing after taste of strawberries. However, you will want to pace yourself because these hard to resist Delta 9 THC edibles can pack a punch.