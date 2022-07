Our Sweet Watermelon Delta 9 THC Gummies are Hemp derived using less than 0.3% of Delta 9 THC. We use just enough Delta 9 THC in order to produce that familiar feeling that you’ll love and enjoy. Also, our Sweet Watermelon Gummies feature 10mg of Delta 9 THC per piece which total 250mg per jar.



These gummies have an amazing flavor of sweet watermelon that will remind you of a warm summer’s day. However, you will want to pace yourself because these hard to resist Delta 9 THC edibles can pack a punch. In addition, these gummies are also vegan friendly so you can relax knowing that they are both delicious and contain no animal ingredients or animal by-products.