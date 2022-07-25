Our Tropical Punch Premium Delta 10 THC Gummies are made using Hemp derived Delta 10 THC that’s used to enrich Delta 8 THC. At 40mg per gummy, these are perfect for use at any time of day. Take a gummy before bed or eat one to get your morning started for the ultimate addition to any day.
The sweet tropical punch flavor is enhanced with the natural hemp oil that we use to create a unique experience. However, you will want to pace yourself because these hard to resist Delta 10 THC edibles can pack a punch.
At Delta Extrax, we strive to create the products from the best Hemp products. Our hope is that our THC allow you to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle. We offer all natural - plant based - Hemp derived products that feature different blends of cannabinoids.
