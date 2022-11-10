About this product
The Wedding Crasher strain is a happy marriage of Indica and wedding dessert flavors such as vanilla, berries, and other sweet fruit. You may not have the energy to crash a wedding, but the flavors will leave your palate feeling like you did.
Our Wedding Crasher Honeyroot Extrax Cartridge is a 2 gram Indica strain that is a blend of Live Resin HHC + HHC-O + HHC-P.
About this brand
Delta Extrax
At Delta Extrax, we strive to create the products from the best Hemp products. Our hope is that our THC allow you to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle. We offer all natural - plant based - Hemp derived products that feature different blends of cannabinoids.