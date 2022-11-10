The Wedding Crasher strain is a happy marriage of Indica and wedding dessert flavors such as vanilla, berries, and other sweet fruit. You may not have the energy to crash a wedding, but the flavors will leave your palate feeling like you did.



Our Wedding Crasher Honeyroot Extrax Cartridge is a 2 gram Indica strain that is a blend of Live Resin HHC + HHC-O + HHC-P.



