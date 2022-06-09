About this product
A genuine hybrid Alien Pie Face has a earthy and floral with a sweetness behind it. While Still having a spicy earthy vibe. Effects accompanied by this strain will be very calm/chill but also productive. If you deem to be creative and also present this is the strain for you! THC : 66.05%
Denver Dab Co.
Denver Dab Co.
PROVIDING THE MOST PURE, HIGHEST QUALITY CONCENTRATES THROUGH SUPERIOR PROCESSING AND TESTING STANDARDS. ALL WHILE EMPOWERING CONSUMERS WITH KNOWLEDGE OF THE SIGNIFICANT MEDICINAL BENEFITS OF CANNABIS EXTRACTS.