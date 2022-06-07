About this product
Berry Haze a sativa-dominant hybrid quite popular due to its combination of sweet berry, indica-like flavors and sativa highs. The primary aroma from this bud is that of fresh blueberries. This fruity profile is accented by some sweet notes of vanilla. Gives the consumer a euphoric, creativity-inducing high that gradually gives way to a profound sensation of relaxation and well-being. THC: 69.96%
Denver Dab Co.
PROVIDING THE MOST PURE, HIGHEST QUALITY CONCENTRATES THROUGH SUPERIOR PROCESSING AND TESTING STANDARDS. ALL WHILE EMPOWERING CONSUMERS WITH KNOWLEDGE OF THE SIGNIFICANT MEDICINAL BENEFITS OF CANNABIS EXTRACTS.