Cherry Cookies is an indica dominant hybrid strain it has a nutty overtone accented by fresh cherries and berries. The aroma takes a pungent earthy turn, bringing in skunky florals and rich sweet berries. You an expect euphoric effects accompanied by a relaxing body buzz. Mood boosting that lifts your spirits and leaves you feeling happy with a sense of creative energy. As this effect starts to mellow, a slightly tingly body high will wash over you, relaxing your entire physical form without causing couch-lock. THC: 64.72%