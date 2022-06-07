About this product
a productive marijuana hybrid strain that has sharp and fruity aromas. The effects are long-lasting and powerful, inducing euphoric head effects and a relaxed body. Strong tangy, sour grapes smells with a lingering sweeter, berry-like aroma. This strain hits the smoker quickly, conferring a head-focused high that begins as a prickling, tingly sensation around the eyes and upper face. Thoughts may take on a cloudy, dreamy character and jump around in a freely-associative manner. THC: 62.91%
Denver Dab Co.
PROVIDING THE MOST PURE, HIGHEST QUALITY CONCENTRATES THROUGH SUPERIOR PROCESSING AND TESTING STANDARDS. ALL WHILE EMPOWERING CONSUMERS WITH KNOWLEDGE OF THE SIGNIFICANT MEDICINAL BENEFITS OF CANNABIS EXTRACTS.