About this product
This strain has a piney smell, but the taste is a subtle spiciness that is reminiscent of tea but with a delightful whisper of citrus. It may have you feeling a little spacey, though, as this strain touches down in the brain first, giving active, sometimes-psychedelic effects. The active buzz settles over time into a relaxing body buzz that will dissolve both stress and pain. THC: 68.65%
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Denver Dab Co.
PROVIDING THE MOST PURE, HIGHEST QUALITY CONCENTRATES THROUGH SUPERIOR PROCESSING AND TESTING STANDARDS. ALL WHILE EMPOWERING CONSUMERS WITH KNOWLEDGE OF THE SIGNIFICANT MEDICINAL BENEFITS OF CANNABIS EXTRACTS.