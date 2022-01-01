About this product
Flomingo is a hybrid strain with candyish creamy flavors of blueberry and orange. A very much fresh, garden-like aroma that will have your taste buds reeling. The effects will make you forget all your stress from the day with a flash of upbeat energy. THC: 68.44%
About this brand
Denver Dab Co.
PROVIDING THE MOST PURE, HIGHEST QUALITY CONCENTRATES THROUGH SUPERIOR PROCESSING AND TESTING STANDARDS. ALL WHILE EMPOWERING CONSUMERS WITH KNOWLEDGE OF THE SIGNIFICANT MEDICINAL BENEFITS OF CANNABIS EXTRACTS.