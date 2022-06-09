About this product
Ghost Chem a sativa dominant hybrid strain with a beautiful terpene profile! This gassy, herbal, piney aroma will have your mouth watering instantly! This strain can make you feel euphoric, creative, calm, numb, appetite gain, and pain relief. THC: 70.74%
Denver Dab Co.
PROVIDING THE MOST PURE, HIGHEST QUALITY CONCENTRATES THROUGH SUPERIOR PROCESSING AND TESTING STANDARDS. ALL WHILE EMPOWERING CONSUMERS WITH KNOWLEDGE OF THE SIGNIFICANT MEDICINAL BENEFITS OF CANNABIS EXTRACTS.