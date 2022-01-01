About this product
Lemon Poison is a hybrid strain 50/50 Sativa/Indica with abundant citrus and lemony notes. May induce giggly, uplifted euphoric and creative moods. Thirst and dry mouth are main side effects for this lovely lemon strain. THC : 66.65%
About this brand
Denver Dab Co.
PROVIDING THE MOST PURE, HIGHEST QUALITY CONCENTRATES THROUGH SUPERIOR PROCESSING AND TESTING STANDARDS. ALL WHILE EMPOWERING CONSUMERS WITH KNOWLEDGE OF THE SIGNIFICANT MEDICINAL BENEFITS OF CANNABIS EXTRACTS.