Peach Sherbert an indica/sativa hybrid with a complex, sorbet-like aroma and a lovely full-body euphoria to boot. Sherbet strain offers something for nearly everyone. Its indica presence makes it a calming, relaxing journey, while the sativa in it puts you in a creative, present, fast-thinking headspace. THC: 72.40%
Denver Dab Co.
PROVIDING THE MOST PURE, HIGHEST QUALITY CONCENTRATES THROUGH SUPERIOR PROCESSING AND TESTING STANDARDS. ALL WHILE EMPOWERING CONSUMERS WITH KNOWLEDGE OF THE SIGNIFICANT MEDICINAL BENEFITS OF CANNABIS EXTRACTS.