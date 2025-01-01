About this product
28g Flower - Tiny Trees - Flora d’Explora
Dewey Cannabis Co.Flower
SativaTHC —CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
About this strain
Flora d’ Explora will take you on a tour of the best landrace cannabis strains on Earth. This loud sativa by Dewey Cannabis comes from a genetic cross of (Mexican Landrace x Thai Landrace) x Afghani Landrace. This intense sativa, comparable to Trainwreck, packs an energizing and creative punch. When you crack open these lushly green and trichome-twinkling nugs, prepare for a pungent aroma of earthen pine and zesty grapefruit. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Flora d’ Explora, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item