About Dewey's TINY TREES - Small(er) nugs, same premium quality. Tiny Trees flower is smaller in size but are just as packed with cannabinoids and terpenes. Perfect for keeping the party well-lit all weekend or for packing bowl after bowl during the week, never underestimate the power of tiny. Available in 7g, 14g, and 28g sizes.
About Dewey's Cosmic Pie - Get ready for liftoff with Dewey’s highly anticipated cultivar release, a cross between the beloved Dewey original, Space Fuel, and a timeless classic, Cherry Pie (Powerzzzup Genetics). Lean back in your space couch as this strain gradually propels you into the cosmos. Lingering notes of gas and tart cherry will dance on your palate, while the exhale of smoke leaves your mouth smoothly. Allow its calming and invigorating effects to envelop you as you gaze out the window at the asteroid field of cherries. Lower your landing gear as you prepare for a gentle touch down on this newly discovered hybrid planet.
Premium products. Industry best value. That’s what our customers deserve and that’s what Dewey provides. With every cultivar grown at our facility, each plant is graded on bud structure, aroma, color, trichome density, and user experience. Our processes enable us to narrow our offerings to only provide cultivars that you crave. Positioned in the heart of Washington state’s agriculturally rich Palouse region, Dewey Cannabis is proud to call Pullman, Washington home. Our environmentally controlled greenhouse complex provides us with cutting edge facilities that ensure high quality cannabis production while maintaining an environmentally conscious footprint. Dewey’s prime location in sunny Eastern Washington gives our LED light powered greenhouses an extra boost of sunshine year round. At Dewey we believe that harnessing the power of both the sun and energy efficient indoor lighting will allow us to grow the highest quality while greatly reducing our carbon footprint.