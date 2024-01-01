Get ready to have your taste buds go on a wild adventure with the liquid gummies simple syrup batch GMO from Single Source. With a THC percentage of 71.03%, this batch is sure to pack a punch. But it's not just about the THC, this batch also contains a healthy dose of CBG at 1.68%, adding an extra layer of goodness. Get ready to indulge in a sweet and tangy treat that will leave you feeling uplifted and relaxed. Just remember, these liquid gummies are for eating and drinking, not for smoking. So sit back, relax, and enjoy the ride.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.