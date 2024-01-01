Get ready to have your taste buds go on a wild adventure with the liquid gummies simple syrup batch GMO from Single Source. With a THC percentage of 71.03%, this batch is sure to pack a punch. But it's not just about the THC, this batch also contains a healthy dose of CBG at 1.68%, adding an extra layer of goodness. Get ready to indulge in a sweet and tangy treat that will leave you feeling uplifted and relaxed. Just remember, these liquid gummies are for eating and drinking, not for smoking. So sit back, relax, and enjoy the ride.

