Grape Pie [Batch #2095] Grape Punch & Lux Cherry Flavors | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
Step right up and get your taste buds ready for a grape-filled extravaganza with Voda's Grape Pie gummies. These gummies are like a grape-flavored explosion in your mouth, with a delightful combination of Grape Punch and Lux Cherry flavors that will make you go "grape-ful" for more. Made with a combo of the strains Cherry Pie and Grape Stomper, this Grape Pie is a unique twist on a classic dessert that will take your edible experience to a whole new level. With THC at 73.6% and CBG at 3.26%, these gummies will have you feeling balanced and zen. So grab a tin of Voda's Grape Pie gummies and get ready to be grape-ified.

Grape Pie is an indica-leaning hybrid with sour and sugary grape aromas. This strain gives off a high that may initially bring you up with euphoria before landing you down on the couch for munchies and TV. Grape Pie is a cross of Cherry Pie and the Gage Green Group’s Grape Stomper. This strain looks just like a classic old school purp strain with terpy trichomes that offer delicious sour and sugary grape aromas associated with Grape Stomper.

 

Dialed In... Gummies
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
