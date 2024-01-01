Step right up and get your taste buds ready for a grape-filled extravaganza with Voda's Grape Pie gummies. These gummies are like a grape-flavored explosion in your mouth, with a delightful combination of Grape Punch and Lux Cherry flavors that will make you go "grape-ful" for more. Made with a combo of the strains Cherry Pie and Grape Stomper, this Grape Pie is a unique twist on a classic dessert that will take your edible experience to a whole new level. With THC at 73.6% and CBG at 3.26%, these gummies will have you feeling balanced and zen. So grab a tin of Voda's Grape Pie gummies and get ready to be grape-ified.

