Genetics: Get ready for a flavor-packed adventure with Blockberry, a hybrid strain that strikes the perfect balance at 32.76% . This delightful creation is an enticing fusion of Blackberry and Cereal Milk, combining sweet and berry notes for a uniquely satisfying experience!



Aroma & Flavor: Blockberry tantalizes your taste buds with a delightful medley of ripe berries and creamy undertones. Picture a mouthwatering blend of fresh blackberries and a hint of vanilla milkshake that makes every puff feel like dessert. The aroma is equally inviting, offering a bouquet of sweet fruitiness with a playful twist of creaminess.



Witty Twist: Blockberry is like that charming friend who knows how to keep things fun and flavorful! It’s the perfect companion for a laid-back afternoon or a lively evening bash—uplifting your spirits and sparking creativity while keeping you grounded. So grab your favorite snack, light up, and let Blockberry turn your world into a berrylicious delight! 🍇🥛

