Genetics:*Meet Blue Gushers, the indelible indica sensation born from the delightful fusion of Gelato and Blueberry. With a THCA content of 32.78%, this strain is here to take your evening relaxation to galactic heights!



Aroma & Flavor:*Imagine diving into a bowl of blueberry candy—the flavor is an explosion of sweet, ripe berries complemented by a punchy, sugary burst. The aroma? Think candy shop meets a berry orchard, with rich notes of grape and a hint of earthiness to round it all out.



Witty Twist:Blue Gushers is like that friend who always brings the best snacks to the party—it's sweet, flavorful, and ends with a laid-back, blissful vibe. Prepare for an eruption of relaxation that’ll have you lounging like a pro and snacking on your motivations, one puff at a time! 🍇🍭





