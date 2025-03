Genetics: Blast off with Cosmic 22, an out-of-this-world indica strain that boasts a stellar 28% THC! This cosmic creation is a delicious blend of Lemon Kush and Granddaddy Purple, perfect for those looking to drift into a galaxy of relaxation.



Aroma & Flavor: Cosmic 22 enchants your palate with a vibrant mix of zesty citrus and earthy undertones, reminiscent of a sweet lemon dessert. The aroma is a heavenly combination of floral notes and skunky sweetness, creating a fragrance that feels like floating through a fragrant universe.



Witty Twist: Cosmic 22 is your perfect launchpad for a night of deep relaxation and stargazing! Each puff takes you deeper into serenity, making worries disappear like stars in daylight. So, grab a cozy blanket, light up, and let this strain carry you through the cosmos of chill! 🌌🍋

