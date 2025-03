Dive into the indulgent world of Deep Fried Jealousy, this potent indica brings 30% THC to the table, fueling a robust relaxation experience. This unique strain is a fusion of Jealousy and Deep Fried, delivering a delicious twist to your cannabis journey.



Aroma & Flavor: Deep Fried Jealousy presents an unforgettable profile with notes of sweet, nutty, and fried goodness that will make your taste buds dance. The aroma is comforting with earthy and savory undertones, reminiscent of your favorite fair foods, making it an inviting experience from start to finish.



Witty Twist: Deep Fried Jealousy is that guilty pleasure that doesn’t come with any shame—just pure indulgence! It’s the perfect companion for unwinding after a long day or chilling at home. Enjoy its blissful effects as you let go of jealousy and float into a state of total relaxation! 🍽️😌

