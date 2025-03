Welcome to the savory world of Garlic Budder, the indica strain that stands out with a staggering 41% THC! A unique cross, this strain combines the bold flavors of Garlic with buttery relaxation, creating a deliciously potent experience.



Aroma & Flavor: Garlic Budder offers a distinct profile with pungent garlic and earthy notes that tantalize the senses. The flavor is a rich blend of savory buttery goodness mixed with herbal notes, making for an adventurous taste that’s truly one-of-a-kind.



Witty Twist: Garlic Budder is the perfect strain for a cozy night in—think of it as comfort food in cannabis form! Enjoy a relaxing evening as you savor each puff and let the buttery, tranquil vibes take over. Who needs a chef when you’ve got this in your stash? 🧄🧈

