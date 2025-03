Satisfy your cravings with Georgia Pie, an irresistible indica strain boasting a captivating 30% THC! This flavorful strain is a delicious blend of Gellati and Fruit Pie, providing a slice of Southern sweetness in every puff.



Aroma & Flavor: Georgia Pie teases your nose with sweet, fruity aromas reminiscent of a freshly baked pie. The flavor is a delightful mix of blueberries, cherries, and crusty goodness, making it hard to resist—each puff feels like indulging in a slice of dessert!



Witty Twist: Georgia Pie is the ultimate treat for those who love to kick back and relax! It’s like having dessert without the calories—perfect for winding down after a long day or enjoying a movie night. So grab a slice of chill with Georgia Pie, and treat yourself to pure bliss! 🥧🍑



