Genetics: Dive into a tropical fantasy with Mango Dream, a luscious sativa packing a delightful 33.11% THCA. This strain is the perfect combo of Mango Haze and Dream Queen, designed for those who want to drift away on a cloud of sweet bliss.



Aroma & Flavor: Mango Dream is a tropical paradise in every puff, with flavors of juicy mango and hints of pineapple dancing on your palate. The aroma boasts a rich tropical bouquet that fills any space with fruity delight, invoking visions of sandy beaches and sunny skies.



Witty Twist:Mango Dream isn’t just a strain; it’s your passport to paradise! Each hit takes you further along the coast, leaving worries behind as you bask in fruity euphoria. So, grab a slice of that tropical life and let the good vibes wash over you like a gentle ocean wave! 🥭🌊

read more