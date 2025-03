Genetics: Unleash your whimsical side with Unicorn Candy, a delightful sativa known for its enchanting 28.83% THCA. This fantastical strain is a magical blend of Candyland meets Rainbow Sherbet, creating an experience that’s as colorful as it is uplifting!



Aroma & Flavor:Savor the playful notes of sweet candy and fruity gelato, with hints of cotton candy swirling in the air. The aroma is like walking through a carnival, filled with sweet delights that will enchant your senses, leaving you floating on clouds of bliss.



Witty Twist:Unicorn Candy is the perfect companion for chasing rainbows and sparking inspiration! Each puff is a trip down the candy lane, turning your thoughts into glittering dreams. Forget about reality; it’s time to paint your world in a kaleidoscope of colors! 🌈🍭

read more