Sour Kush Pre-Roll 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Sour Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
455 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
26% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
