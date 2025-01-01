Focus V Carta Sport

The CARTA SPORT introduces a fresh aesthetic with one-button simplicity, perfect for quick, on-the-go sessions. It supports the full line of INTELLI-CORE® atomizers and debuts the all-new CARTA CONNECT, a removable silicone airpath that makes cleaning effortless and opens up a new world of compatibility and customization.



-UP TO 50 DABS PER CHARGE

-CARTA CONNECT

-CONTROL STICK

-INTELLI-CORE® COMPATIBLE

-CARTA GLASS COMPATIBLE

-BLUETOOTH ENABLED

-V REWARDS



WHAT'S INCLUDED:



Water resistant Carrying Case with Shoulder Strap, Silicone Stopper, Loading Tool, Cleaning Swabs, Cleaning Wipes and Owners Manual.



Description

Focus V CARTA Sport

The CARTA Sport is Focus V’s new version of the CARTA Classic. This new electric dab rig has great new accessories. This includes the CARTA Connect and a Control Stick. It also comes with a bigger battery and a Black CARTA Glass Top.



The new, removable CARTA Connect is an air path system that enhances the airflow when you inhale. It fixes reclaim issues to help you get the most from your product. It also makes cleaning your device easier as it is completely removable. We have attached a photo below for reference.



The air path (CARTA Connect) is removable for simple cleaning. You can put it in the freezer for 10 minutes and use the Loading Tool to scrape off any leftover concentrates.



The Sport also has a new Control Stick. It includes a carb cap for better airflow and taste.



This design heats the product better than before. They make the stick from strong glass and add textured silicone for a better grip. The Control Stick works with all Intelli-Core atomizers and all tethers.



The CARTA Sport has one button, so you don’t need an OLED screen. The battery is also 35% bigger than the CARTA 2 for more dabs per hour. The software now has a longer battery life of up to 50 days per charge.



Features

Bluetooth enabled

Fully compatible with Intelli-Core atomizers (including MAX)

Compatible with CARTA Glass

Up to 50 dabs per charge

Redeemable V Rewards

Control Stick

CARTA Connect

Comfortable grip

Black glass top

35% larger battery than CARTA 2

Up to 50 dabs per charge

Adjustable presets

Low Power Mode

Includes

1x CARTA Sport Device

1x Intelli-Core Standard Atomizer

1x Owners Manual

1x Black CARTA Glass top

1x Silicone Stopper

Cleaning Wipes

Cleaning Swabs

1x Loading Tool

1x Water Resistant Carrying Case with Strap



Quick Start

Download the Focus V app ‘V Browser’ for custom control.

Click the button 5 times to turn on/off

The device will vibrate, letting you know it is on/off

Double click to start the session

Double click to extend the session by 10 seconds

Single click to end the session

LED will change to orange when heating

Three clicks to cycle through the 5 presets

One click to see which preset you have selected

The LED color will change based on the preset you select

Four clicks will show you the battery light/level

Click four times and hold the fourth click down to enable Low Power Mode



Blue LED: 480°F

Yellow LED: 495°F

Green LED: 515°F

Purple LED: 535°F

Red LED: 565°F



Always read the user manual for proper use and upkeep



Helpful Resources

How to Use CARTA Sport

Download the V Browser App

Product Registration

Tech Specs

Power Supply Built-in Battery

Battery Life 50 Dabs per Charge

Heat Time 30 Seconds

Heat Style Conduction

Temperature 480°F – 565 °F

Use With Concentrates or Dry Herb

Warranty 1 Year with Focus V

Weight 454g

Connectivity Bluetooth

Compatible With CARTA Glass, Intelli-Core Atomizers

read more